David Leslie Crowley, 69, currently of HMP Full Sutton near York, had previously pleaded guilty to nine counts of indecent assault and six counts of indecency with a child, involving five different victims, all young boys.

The offences took place between 1982 and 1984 and between 1991 and 1995 in Settle, Huddersfield and Bradford.

Crowley was interviewed in connection with the offences most recently in prison in August 2021, where he is currently serving a custodial sentence for similar offences.

He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, June 19, to seven years six months imprisonment, plus a one-year extended sentence – to be served once his present sentence expires.

After the hearing, DC Suzanne Hall, of North Yorkshire Police's Non-Recent Abuse Investigation Team, said: "Crowley's appalling offences were committed decades ago - but the passage of time cannot ease the pain and anguish suffered by the victims.

"I want to praise the courage of the victims in this case, and I hope today's result provides some comfort to them.

"This case proves that it is never too late to come forward to report non-recent sexual abuse.

"The Non-Recent Abuse Investigation Team at North Yorkshire Police is equipped to support victims at every stage – they will be treated with dignity, sensitivity and respect throughout."

Detective Inspector Oliver Coates, of Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit, West Yorkshire Police, added: "This conviction follows a lengthy and comprehensive investigation by DC Moorhouse into the West Yorkshire offences.

"It ensures that this dangerous man will remain behind bars where he belongs.

"These offences were reported to the police many years after they occurred, and I hope the work that has been done to bring Crowley to justice shows that we will investigate historic offending.

"I would urge anyone who has been the victim of sexual offences, whether recent or non-recent, to report it.

"By doing so, we can ensure that you are supported and get the justice you deserve."