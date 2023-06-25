With the longest day just past and dusky evenings with lingering light lasting well past 8pm, there is plenty of time to get out and enjoy the sounds, aromas and sights of summertime.

York is home to some fantastic green spaces and great places to spot wildlife.

A wander along the Ouse or Foss in high summer is great for spotting damsel and dragonflies, and particularly quiet ramblers might be lucky enough to see a water vole, otter or kingfisher going about their day.

A bask in Museum Gardens surrounded by sweeping gardens might bring some local garden birds, butterflies and moths or even the elusive tansy beetle, and other sweeping green spaces from the Knavesmire to St Nick’s nature reserve or Walmgate Stray host their own wild charms perfect for a lunchtime or evening walk.

York also has several nature reserves within very close proximity which each host their own fantastic array of unique wildlife – with something for everyone. If you fancy a bit more of an evening adventure, why not check one of these out?

Askham Bog nature reserve

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s first reserve and over 70 years old, Askham Bog is a very special site.

A remarkable survivor of the ancient fenlands of Yorkshire, the reserve comes alive in the summer with displays of wetland wildflowers including marsh orchids (even in the car park!), marsh thistles and water violets.

Eagle-eyed visitors may spot brightly-coloured dragonflies such as the migrant hawker darting amongst the pools, and the occasional hobby can be seen wheeling overhead.

The boardwalk at Askham Bog (Image: Lana Huntley)

Askham Bog has a reasonably-sized carpark with a fully accessible boardwalk which is just under half a mile long. Wellies are needed for the rest of the site, which is boggy with deep pools and ditches! Dogs are permitted as long as they are kept on a lead and remain on the path at all times.

Moorlands nature reserve

Moorlands is a beautiful, small woodland with the additional attraction of a spectacular collection of rhododendrons and azaleas, some of which are very old, large and unusual. Particularly popular with young families, the reserve boasts a treehouse, wooden sculptures and a nature trail, with way-markers depicting the species found in the woodland thanks to funding from Yorventure.

A path runs through it: Moorlands nature reserve. (Image: Catherine Walker)

Late-evening visitors to the reserve are in for a real treat, as Moorlands is home to brown long-eared bats which can be spotted flitting between the trees – just take care when heading out in the dark and make sure you are properly prepared with a torch and warm clothing.

From the reserve entrance a single footpath leads into the reserve and then splits to form a short circuit. The surface is all compacted earth, and mostly flat and even. There are numerous benches for rest stops too! Please note dogs are not permitted on this reserve.

Wheldrake Ings nature reserve

Known for its big skies, Wheldrake Ings is part of the Lower Derwent Valley National Nature Reserve. A peaceful place, it is often said that you feel like the only person on earth at its centre. Flotillas of young duck families scoot into the overhanging willows around the pool edges. Late June sees the meadows at their best with some of the finest areas supporting up to 25 plant species per square metre.

View from the pool edge at Wheldrake Ings. Picture: Brian Lavelle (Image: Brian Lavelle)

Look for the crimson raspberry-like heads of great burnet and the cream sprays of meadowsweet. This type of meadow community is incredibly rare now and the area at Wheldrake Ings is of international importance. In early July the land is dry and the meadows are ready to be cut for hay.

As a floodplain, the site and accessible area is generally flat. There is one there-and-back route that’s just over a mile long and has been surfaced with chippings. There are no dogs permitted on this reserve.

If you do visit any of our York reserves, please share your photos with us! Yorkshire Wildlife Trust put a lot of care and effort into over 111 reserves, and we love to see people enjoying them responsibly. You can find out more about our work here: https://www.ywt.org.uk/