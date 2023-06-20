One of the most famous places in the UK to celebrate its arrival is Stonehenge, where hundreds gather to welcome the longest day of the year.

But for many, it can be a little too far to travel from York and North Yorkshire due to work and family commitments.

However, a place in North Yorkshire has been named one of the best places to see the solstice, according to holiday home operator Verdant Leisure.

Experts analysed Tripadvisor reviews, weather reports, social figures and distance from car parks to reveal the 10 best alternative locations from Stonehenge that offer the best views of the sun at the start and end of each day.

What is the summer solstice?





Senior properties historian Susan Greaney at English Heritage, explained: “Summer solstice occurs on the longest day of the year, usually 21 June, although the sun’s position remains in pretty much the same place for a few days either side.

"For Neolithic people, sunlight would have been crucial - for warmth for them and their animals and for helping their crops to grow.

“During the summer solstice, the earth’s axis is tilted at its closest point from the sun.

"This means that in the northern hemisphere, the sun is at its highest point in the sky. It’s also the longest day of the year - and the shortest night.”

Where is the best place in North Yorkshire to see the summer solstice?





Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire is one of the best places in the UK to watch the summer solstice.

The experts commented: “Set atop a hill side overlooking the seaside town of Whitby, the abbey is a 17th century monastery of gothic tales.

“Famously known for inspiring Bram Stoker’s novel, Dracula, bats can often be seen soaring through the Abbey’s ruins.

“With a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor and over 3 million views on TikTok, Whitby Abbey is not only a sunrise hotspot, but a site of cultural and historical fascination.

“Soak in the sun as it sets on the coastline, while discovering the history of Viking raids, Saxons and more.”

Top 10 UK locations to watch the summer solstice

This is the full top 10 list of locations to watch the summer solstice arrive other than Stonehenge, according to Verdant Leisure:

Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh Primrose Hill, London Dartmoor National Park, Devon Ullswater, Lake District, Cumbria Seven Sisters, Sussex Mam Tor, Derbyshire Malvern Hills, Herefordshire Hadrian's Wall, Northumberland Belhaven Beach, East Lothian, Scotland Whitby Abbey, Yorkshire

Francesca Houldsworth, travel expert at Verdant Leisure, commented: “Along with the excitement that builds around summer, the UK provides so many diverse locations where you can visit to watch sunrises and sunsets.

“From the tops of mountains to beaches and country parks, we want these moments to be as memorable as possible, so choosing the location that best fits your lifestyle is essential.

“Whether you want somewhere closer to home, or you’re willing to take a road trip, or even a minibreak, make sure to get there with plenty of time before the sunrise, and have a camera to hand to capture the magical moment.”