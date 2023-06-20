Janette will be painting a portrait of this year’s Supreme Sheep Champion, which will be announced on Thursday July 13 at the showground in Harrogate.

It will be a difficult judging job indeed for those involved, after a record number of entries this year of 3,525, and with additional pens drafted in to accommodate them all.

Charles Mills, Show Director, said: "This has been a big year for the sheep section and we are grateful to Janette for her wonderful gesture for the winner of the prestigious Supreme Champion title.”

Janette, a former Cleveland College of Art student, only began planning to return to her love for art and painting in 2020 after a break of over 35 years and a career teaching at a primary school in York.

With success in being voted ‘ The Supporter’s Choice winner in the 2022 North York Moors Art Award, the Naburn resident is now painting full time.

Janette has a long association with the Show as her parents, Rob and Beryl Andrews, were stewards in the Hives and Honey section for nearly 30 years and still visit every year.

The husband and wife team from Kirklevington, near Yarm were presented with special awards for over 27 years stewarding in the hives and honey section at the Great Yorkshire Show.

Janette said: “To be involved in some way means a lot to me and my parents and, as I am not a beekeeper, this is my way of contributing.”

The emerging artist takes her inspiration from the Yorkshire landscape and environment and is looking forward to meeting the winning sheep and its owners.

She will travel to the owner’s farm wherever that may be, to discuss the type of painting they would like.

Art adds to village shop near York

Janette said: “I choose to paint the sheep because sheep are very much part of the landscape I am used to working in, and it will be an adventure because the winner could live at the other end of the country.”

This year, Janette has a stand at the Show, which runs from July 11 to July 14, for the first time. Visitors will be able to see more of her original oil paintings and limited prints on Avenue Q. She also has a website: www.janettehillarty.co.uk