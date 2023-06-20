The NRM has received £100,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for the project ‘People, Pride and Progress.’

The project aims to create up to 70 oral history interviews with people from the rail industry to document their experiences and to fill a gap in railway knowledge before it is lost.

The rail industry has changed from an often-hostile environment for LGBTQ+ employees in the 19th and much of the 20th centuries to a much more diverse and accepting industry.

However, due to historic prejudice, information is not readily available, and few personal records exist.

Janet helps TransPennine Express mark Transgender Day of Visibility

Backed by the rail industry, including Network Rail’s LGBT+ organisation Archway, the project aims to increase understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, develop a greater understanding of the community’s contribution to the railways and to tell more diverse and inclusive stories.

Beginning this month the project is expected to run until November 2025. Interviews will be added to the museum’s permanent collection. Updates and results will be shared with the public throughout the project.

NRM Archives Manager Alison Kay said: “The huge shift in attitudes in society and the rail industry over the last 50 years is significant. These changes have not been recorded and risk being lost unless these voices and stories are recorded now. Our work will be guided by the LGBTQ+ community and the rail industry and will enhance the national collection and our understanding of railway history."

The project will recruit 30 younger LGBTQ+ volunteers currently working in the rail industry. Volunteers will receive professional training to help them conduct interviews with LGBTQ+ rail employees who had different experiences in the past. The lottery funding will also enable the museum to appoint a dedicated oral history archivist to manage the project.

Interviews and progress will be shared throughout the project and once complete, the interviews will be available for people to access at all five museums in the Science Museum Group including the National Railway Museum in York and the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester. It will be the Group’s first digital archive to be available in this way.

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “This grant, made possible by the National Lottery players, ensures that the voices and memories of the community can be heard for generations to come.”

People, Pride and Progress has been developed with the rail industry and follows more than three months of initial research with community groups, rail industry contacts, museum professionals, leading academics and experts in oral history.

In addition to lottery funding, the project is also backed by the Friends of the National Railway Museum and ASLEF LGBT+ Representative Committee.