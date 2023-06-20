The Helmsley Group says it has invested £17m in properties across Yorkshire on behalf of its client investors.

The company, formed more than 40 years ago, also reports a year-old-year increase in profits of about 20% across its group of companies, but as a smaller company, it does not have to publically give an exact figure.

The business, based at Monks Cross, also reports consistent growth in its network of more than 800 client investors.

Describing the figures as ‘positive’ the Helmsley Group says this follows ‘a milestone year’ for the company.

Major plans to redevelop York's Coney Street and riverside submitted

This includes it submitting its plans for Coney Street Riverside, a once-in-a-generation scheme that seeks to significantly regenerate York’s underutilised riverfront.

The company has also increased staffing, making its head of asset management, Alexia Swift-Cookson, a director, and appointing Tom Riddolls as development surveyor.

Earlier this year, the Helmsley Group of Companies announced the launch of Yorcation, a holiday lettings firm aimed at helping owners of holiday lets provide the best possible guest experience.

Helmsley Group taps booming market with Yorcation

Richard Peak, managing director at the Helmsley Group, said: “With my 25th anniversary of working with the business approaching, I have spent time reflecting on Helmsley Group’s success to date.

“I’m hugely proud of the continued investment and impact that we have made across the Yorkshire region, with these results demonstrating that property continues to be a secure investment, despite ongoing market volatility.

He added: “We have always prided ourselves on investing and developing in the areas we know and understand best, so as to deliver the best possible returns for our client investors, and this year has been no exception. We want to say a huge thank you to all of the team for their ongoing hard work and their commitment to this strategic, sensitive approach to property.”

