Members of the public have been recognised for stopping traffic on a bridge in Ryedale to allow a flock of ducks to cross the road.
The duck and ducklings were in the middle of the road on County Bridge, linking Malton and Norton, yesterday (June 19) when a woman stopped traffic to allow the birds to cross over.
She was helped by a cyclist, Todd Ashford, who was crossing the bridge on his way back from work and stopped to direct the ducks to a safe place.
Agnieszka Prus witnessed the acts of goodwill and photographed the woman stopping the traffic.
She said: “Ducks made my day.
“I am happy that I took this photo, as I’m sure it put a smile on people’s faces.
“That's what we need sometimes.”
