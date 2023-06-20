The duck and ducklings were in the middle of the road on County Bridge, linking Malton and Norton, yesterday (June 19) when a woman stopped traffic to allow the birds to cross over.

She was helped by a cyclist, Todd Ashford, who was crossing the bridge on his way back from work and stopped to direct the ducks to a safe place.

Agnieszka Prus witnessed the acts of goodwill and photographed the woman stopping the traffic.

She said: “Ducks made my day.

“I am happy that I took this photo, as I’m sure it put a smile on people’s faces.

“That's what we need sometimes.”