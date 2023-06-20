Humberside Police officers are seeking information following reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A1079 outside Agri Sales at Wilberfoss at around 7.30am on Sunday (June 18).

A police spokesperson said: "It is believed a silver Honda Jazz and a grey Mazda CX30 were in collision - and the road was closed at the time to allow emergency services to work safely.

"A man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries which are not thought to be serious at this time.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or any other information from around the time the incident occurred that could assist with our investigation, to contact us on our non-emergency number quoting log 160 of 18 June."