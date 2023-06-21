Billie-Grace Lohan, who is a Year One pupil at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Primary School, in Holgate, had the ambition to grow her hair like the Disney Princess.

But after finding out about the Little Princess Trust from a school friend, she pledged to donate her 30cm of her hair.

The Little Princess Trust provides free real-hair wigs to children and young people up to age 24 who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment, alopecia, and other conditions.

Billie-Grace's hair before

The charity is also one of the largest funders of childhood cancer research in the UK.

The youngster braved the big chop on Friday, June 16, at Liberty hair salon in York Road, Acomb, and her hair now sits on her shoulders.

Mum Kate Lohan, 42, said her daughter’s decision had come as a big surprise.

Kate said: “Everyone who knows her has asked 'Billie is chopping her hair off?' because they know how important it is to her.

“She wouldn’t even like getting a trim, her hairdresser Ellie would have to try cut it without her noticing, so we were concerned when she said she wanted to cut it off – even Ellie is nervous!

“Hair is so important to her, but this was her own idea! She said, ‘I’m able to grow my hair’, so she saw this as an opportunity to help others. She has a good heart, she is thoughtful and sharing.

“She’s been pragmatic about it and said she can always start growing it again.”

Billie-Grace's hair after the chop

Initially Kate, a vocal coach and singer, who is also mum to Ella, eight, was nervous she would regret the cut, and explained to her that once she committed to the fundraiser, she would have to go through with it because people would be donating money.

She said: "I was a little bit nervous that she would regret it so I did sit down with her and have a really good chat.

"She said 'no I want to do it, I'm really excited'.

Billie-Grace has fundraised over £700 so far for the Little Princess Trust

"She said that she can also grow it again so she can chop it again and can always donate more hair."

Billie-Grace set the goal of raising £100 for the charity but she smashed her goal on the first day, and to date has raised more than £700.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/billiegrace to donate to Billie-Grace's JustGiving page.