A mini community orchard has been created in York, on the site where one stood 100 years ago.
Holgate Allotment Association has developed a neglected former plot near the entrance to its site in Ashton Lane, opposite The Fox pub, for use by local people as well as allotment-holders.
There are seven young apple trees, as well as a wildflower area, a community bench, and raised planters.
An orchard existed on the site at the start of the 20th century, selling local apples beside Holgate Beck.
The new site consists of seven varieties of apple, chosen to collectively produce fruit over a longer period each year.
The varieties include the local Ribston Pippin, which originated at Ribston Hall near Knaresborough in the 18th century.
The others are Lord Lambourne, Katy, Charles Ross, St Edmund’s Pippin, Ellison’s Orange and Lady Sudeley.
The orchard was opened at a community event on Saturday, including live folk music, cake and refreshments.
Helen Butt and Ali Bharmal from the allotment association thanked everyone who had helped develop the site or support the work, and local councillor Kallum Taylor cut the ribbon and praised everyone who had turned the idea into a reality.
He said: “To see this now, compared to what it was, is incredible….
“It’s a fantastic space that will benefit nature and residents. We need so much more of this across the city. Hats off to everyone involved.”
