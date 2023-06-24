York Against Cancer has announced the appointment of two new team members, who will be based at the charity's Leveson Centre at the Community Stadium.

The centre is now operational from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm. It offers a range of services including drop-in support, complementary therapy, psychological and financial advice, as well as support groups for cancer patients from the wider region.

Debbie Smith joins as the centre manager, bringing with her a wealth of experience in nursing and cancer care. Her impressive career includes working at renowned institutions such as Great Ormond Street, Macmillan, and the NHS. With 14 years of dedicated service to patients, Debbie's expertise and commitment to helping those affected by cancer make her an asset to the new centre.

Assuming the role of assistant manager is Victoria Edwards, who previously managed a bustling reception team at a prominent Veterinary Hospital. Victoria's prior experience also includes working for a not-for-profit healthcare organisation, where she assisted individuals in seeking early diagnoses for various medical conditions while providing mental health and social support. Working closely with Debbie, Victoria will play an important role in ensuring the smooth daily operations of the centre.

Victoria said: "I feel incredibly privileged to be part of York Against Cancer. Our vision is to create a safe and serene space at The Leveson Centre for anyone impacted by cancer. Being able to contribute to such a meaningful cause is truly rewarding."

York Against Cancer, a local charity dedicated to supporting individuals affected by cancer in the York, North, and East Yorkshire region, remains steadfast in its commitment to providing comprehensive support and resources. The establishment of the new cancer support centre represents a significant step forward in fulfilling their mission.

Speaking on the new appointments, Julie Russell, CEO of York Against Cancer, said: "We are delighted to welcome our general manager and assistant manager to The Leveson Centre. Both individuals possess an outstanding attitude and extensive expertise.

"Alongside our dedicated team of volunteers, we are confident that everyone entering the centre will receive a warm welcome and discover the tailored support they seek."

To support York Against Cancer in their efforts to assist cancer patients and their families across Yorkshire, you can make a donation on the charity's Just Giving page.

York Against Cancer is an independent, local charity covering North and East Yorkshire. Over the last three decades they have raised more than £20 million to make a difference to the lives of local people affected by cancer.

The Leveson Centre has thoughtfully been named after one of the charities co-founders, Professor Steve Leveson, a retired consultant surgeon.