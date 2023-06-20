You report that Helmsley Group’s Coney Street Riverside application last December 'has still to be determined'.

Thank goodness! This 1,000-page application proposes major changes to an ancient street: some good, some destructive and irreversible.

It’s a good idea to renovate some shop frontages; to rejuvenate snickelways to the river; to extend the riverside walk; and to create student accommodation in shops’ upper floors.

But it’s an appalling idea to destroy Next’s historic Art Deco frontage; to demolish Boots to create redundant, characterless Waterloo Place; and to lodge even more students in two monstrous, lopsided newbuilds, much uglier than what’s there now.

Earlier governments’ policies protected historic cities - hence York’s Esher report (1969), promoting sensitive regeneration.

Current policies effectively transfer responsibility for York’s vulnerable fabric to property investment companies like Helmsley, whose priority is not conservation but 'yield' on investment.

Today approval of planning applications is the norm, and impoverished councils cannot afford a developer’s appeal against a planning refusal.

In this environment, the longer York’s planners are given to consider Helmsley’s intimidating application the better.

John Heawood, Eastward Avenue, York