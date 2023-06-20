The shop at 1-5 Davygate, opposite Bettys and just off St Helen's Square, has stood empty since the previous occupant, Sports Direct closed its doors for the final time in 2020, following the opening of a much larger Sports Direct in the former BHS department store in Coney Street.

Now Scottish firm Slater Menswear, who have branches across the country, including in Leeds, hope to open their new store next week, after three months of work behind the scenes.

Once open shoppers will go up an escalator to the 11,000 square foot shop floor which will sell everything from wedding to work suits, casual attire to top-quality accessories.

Work is underway ahead of the opening of the new Slater Menswear Davygate store (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Among the brands on sale will be Barbour, Levi, Loake, Wrangler, Jack and Jones, Weird Fish and Meyers with suits by Ted Baker and Paul Costello selling alongside Slater own brand.

Store manager Keith Smith said: "We're very excited about opening soon. The shop fitters have just got to finish off and I'm going to have everything in place for next week when the stock comes in.

"Including alterations and part-time staff we will employ 15 people.

"The store will also boast a large square foot of casualwear as well as an extensive formal hire department and like all other stores, the team will be on hand to take the appropriate measurements to ensure the perfect fit.

"Suits from sizes 34” to 64” chest in a range of fits for all occasions; proms, weddings, graduations and business.

"Our tailoring collection extends to beautifully tailored blazers, trousers and chinos from a range of well-known brands.

"Our in store experience is unique, we offer free alterations with every purchase and this has allowed us to cater for women too – a lot of women will purchase suits and have them altered to fit.

“We are best-known for our affordable suits but do stock brands such as Barbour, Levi’s, Wrangler and many more for a discounted price.”

Shop manager Keith Smith inside the new Slater Menswear York as work is underway (Image: Haydn Lewis)

The team plan to open next Thursday (June 29), with a grand opening the next day where it's hoped York Knights rugby players will be on hand as the brand have partnered with the club and their logo is now on hoarding at the Community Stadium.

Opening weekend will see a 25% discount offered from Friday (June 30) - Sunday (July 2), but not on hirewear.

The shop will join a number of recent new additions to the street.

A Mappin and Webb jewellers, plus a Rolex shop are being created in what was previously Debenhams and Virgin Money.

Family-owned jewellery company Beaverbrooks opened a big new store back in March in the former Accessorize and Space NK boutiques in Davygate, having relocated from its former, smaller premises in Spurriergate.