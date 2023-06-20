What puzzles me though is who took all these photos and films.

Is it some international person of mystery who skulks about the dark recesses of Parliament totally unseen?

Or is it someone who walks these corridors of power with just a clipboard and pen? Somebody once told me you can walk around all day with a clipboard and nobody will ever question you.

Obviously no one is going to say. I must say though, all the numpties of the opposition parties must be quaking in their boots.

Just think, if they have been recorded as well. Think of the mess when it hits the fan.

They need to keep this mole happy and contented. Don’t upset him/her or face the consequences.

All this over a slice of cake and a can of coke. Quite farcical really.

M Horsman, Moorland Road, York

Johnson's legacy

A devastating consequence of the Boris Johnson affair is something 17 million people who voted to leave the European Union would not have expected.

It has given the Establishment, Remainer MPs and Whitehall mandarins the ideal opportunity to pursue their campaign to inveigle ourselves back within the embrace of Brussels, wholly supported by Messrs Starmer and Davey.

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby

Starmer vs the Tories

Peter Rickaby’s recent letter (In-fighting Tories are paving way for Starmer, Letters, June 17) leaves me puzzled.

How can Starmer and Davey make a bigger mess of things than the Tories?

Can they run the NHS any further into the ground? No.

Could another £50 billion be taken off the economy in an attempt to benefit the wealthy, which also had the effect of hiking mortgages? Doubt it.

Would they oversee another 300,000 tonnes of sewage pumped into the rivers and do nothing? Sure they wouldn’t.

So perhaps he can enlighten us?

Brian Ledger, Copmanthorpe