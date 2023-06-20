The annual event culminates with National Armed Forces Day, on Saturday (June 24), giving individuals and organisations the opportunity to celebrate the work of the Armed Forces, veterans and reservists and the sacrifices they and their families make for the country.

Many organisations across York will be showing their support for Armed Forces personnel, offering discounts throughout the week.

The national Armed Forces Day flag will also be flown above York Mansion House as part of the city’s celebrations.

Regular events include a weekly Armed Forces drop in at the Spurriergate Centre, providing social and welfare support for members of the armed forces community in York.

Councillor Claire Douglas, Leader of City of York Council, said: “Armed Forces Week gives us all an opportunity to thank Armed Forces personnel and their families for the work they do and the sacrifices they make on our behalf.

“Through our ongoing commitment to York’s Armed Forces Covenant, we are able to honour the city’s longstanding connections with the Armed Forces community.”

The council publishes an Armed Forces Community Information and Directory of Support, which provides serving armed forces personnel, their families, reservists and veterans, with the details of help and support available.