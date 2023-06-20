Daisy Feather completed a skydive to raise money towards the fund for new music facilities at Ryedale School in memory of Amelia Jackson, who died last year.

Amelia, a former pupil of Ryedale School, passed away on November 24, 2022, after complications following a pancreatic attack.

During the attack the pancreas, a small organ located behind the stomach and below the ribcage, becomes inflamed over a short period of time.

Daisy, 18, who lives in Helmsley, took the leap from 10,000 feet on June 17, on what would have been Amelia’s 21st birthday.

Daisy took the leap on what would have been Amelia's 21st birthday (Image: Supplied)

She said: “(Amelia) was like a big sister to me and my friend Evie Pike.”

Daisy wanted to honour her friend and said the idea of the skydive came when talking with Amelia’s parents Shaun and Sharon Jackson, who encouraged her to pursue the idea.

“I was looking forward to it,” she said.

Daisy, who has just completed her A-Levels at York College, said she had always wanted to do a parachute jump out and was not nervous about the experience.

The jump lived up to her expectations.

“It was absolutely amazing,” she said.

Touch down! (Image: Supplied)

Shaun Jackson gave thanks to Daisy for how supportive she, her family and her young friends have been to him and Sharon.

“We are so proud of her,” he said.

“Not just for raising money but for making sure we are OK.”

Amelia's parents Sharon and Shaun Jackson with Daisy on the day of the skydive (Image: Supplied)

Daisy's support team for the skydive (Image: Supplied)

Shaun and Sharon set up the fund to encourage children to develop their music skills in memory of their daughter.

Shaun said Amelia found her calling for music when she was at Ryedale School and joined the school’s music group.

“She went from the quiet girl at the back to the star of the stage,” he said.

“She was a quiet girl and joined the music group, then she started coming out of her shell.”

Amelia singing on stage (Image: Supplied)

He said the fund aims to allow other children to benefit from music in the way his daughter had.

Before her death, Shaun said Amelia told him about an idea she had of school children being able to access a space where they could go and sing or play music to take a break from their surroundings.

This was part of the inspiration behind the fund.

Sharon, Amelia and Shaun Jackson (Image: Supplied)

Shaun added: “We all miss her more than anything but instead of showing sadness we as a community need to come together and create something special in honour of her beautiful life.”

To donate to the fund, visit Shaun Jackson’s JustGiving Page titled: Weʼre raising £50,000 to fund a new sound room for Ryedale School in memory of Amelia Jackson.