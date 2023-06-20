Millers Tea Room Hollicarrs opened at Hollicarrs Holiday Park, near Escrick, just off the A19 between York and Selby, in August 2020.

Charlie Forbes Adam, proprietor of the Escrick Park Estate, which owns Hollicarrs, said at the time that the café would be a great asset for holiday home owners and visitors alike.

But, then, as The Press reported in March this year, a member of the Millers Team, posted on Facebook that she was 'heartbroken' to announce the immediate closing of Millers Tearoom Hollicarrs.

Now Olivia’s Tea Room, which will be run by Olivia Firth with her partner Adam Nix, is all set to opens its doors on Saturday (June 24), ready for the summer holidays.

Olivia was the former manager of the popular Millers Tearoom and she has re-employed many former Millers’s staff.

Beilby Forbes Adam, who runs the Escrick Park Estate, said: “This is a tremendously exciting news. The re-opening of our wonderful café is another important chapter in the Hollicarrs story. We wish Olivia the very best of luck in her new venture.

“The re-opening coincides with the success of our new Lawley luxury lodges development, following on from our first two phases at Hollicarrs, Wenlock and Harts Nook.

“The café will be a great asset for Hollicarrs’ lodge-owners and visitors alike. But it will also be a valuable boost to tourism in the York and Selby area, as cafes on the A19 south of York are few and far between.

“The success of Hollicarrs has given the area’s economy a timely stimulus and we know that Olivia’s Tearoom will become a significant part of the holiday park’s offering and will also service the adjacent award-winning Three Hagges Woodmeadow.”

Olivia Firth with her partner Adam Nix (Image: Olivia's)

Olivia said: “I am delighted to announce that Adam and I will be officially opening this weekend. We are at the same premises as Millers Tearoom Hollicarrs but we are not the same owners or business. That being said, we have been able to offer the previous staff members their jobs back so you will see some familiar faces including myself, who managed the previous tearoom until it unfortunately closed its doors.

"We can’t wait to open the doors and be reunited with past and present customers, providing a friendly service and great tasting food all within the beautiful grounds of Hollicarrs.

"I would like to thank the staff members who have been so loyal and patient throughout this journey. Also, I would like to thank previous customers for your kind and supportive messages. We really appreciate it and have missed you very much.”

Olivia’s Tea Room will be open from 9am to 5pm from Mondays to Saturdays inclusive and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.