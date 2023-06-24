The campaign, organised by Yorkshire Cancer Research, challenged people to run, walk or cycle 100 miles throughout the month of May - and saw over 500 people sign up.

Dr Kathryn Scott, chief executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “The charity has been overwhelmed by the support and funds raised for this year’s campaign and is beyond thankful to everyone who is took part.

"The money raised through Step Out for Yorkshire will help support researchers and cancer experts who pioneer early diagnosis and discover new and better treatments.

“Exercise plays a vital part in lowering the risk of developing cancer as well as helping in cancer treatment and recovery. That's why we invited people throughout the region to get involved in this year’s Step Out for Yorkshire campaign.”

More than 500 people singed up for the challenge (Image: Supplied)

Each year, 30,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire. Research shows that by encouraging more people to exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight, 2,200 of these cases could be prevented.

To donate to Yorkshire Cancer Research or keep updated on upcoming events, visit the charity's website.