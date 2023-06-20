Starting in September, the change is based on the newest evidence and recommendations from medical professionals.

The system of one jab is already in place in Scotland with studies from around the world finding that one dose is enough to protect against cancer.

Students in school are offered the HPV jab when they are between 11-13 years old.

Wales has also previously announced that it would start to give one dose of the vaccine also starting in September.

Scotland already has the one dose in place. (Image: Canva)

Speaking to the BBC, UK Health Security Agency immunisation consultant epidemiologist Dr Vanessa Saliba said: "The HPV-vaccination programme is one of the most successful in the world and has dramatically lowered the rates of cervical cancer and harmful infections in both women and men - preventing many cancers and saving lives.

"The latest evidence shows that one dose provides protection as robust as two doses. This is excellent news for young people.

"If you missed your HPV vaccine, it is vital you get protected. Contact your school nurse, school immunisation team or GP practice to arrange an appointment - you remain eligible to receive the vaccine until your 25th birthday."

What is the HPV vaccine?





The HPV vaccine protects people from a range of viruses and cancers, including cervical cancer.

HPV is short for human papillomavirus which is a name for a common group of viruses, according to the NHS website.

The group includes more than 100 variations of HPV and infections that typically do not create any symptoms.

Although some viruses in the group cause warts, most will not know if they are infected and their body will instead get rid of the virus with no need for treatment.

However, there are some high-risk variations of HPV which can cause tissue growth leading to cancers.