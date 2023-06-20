At a presentation in London last week, owner Kay Bradley's business was also named Highly Commended Regional Winner for 'The North' - one of only five awards up for grabs.

Retail Jeweller magazine said of the business: "A burst of business confidence in the wake of the pandemic has propelled Bradley’s Jewellers York, based a stone’s throw from York Minster, into a new era of innovation, design and collaboration. Its ongoing partnership with Fabergé and York-themed, in-house-designed collections have tapped into a hungry local audience that wants to celebrate their shared heritage with diamonds and gemstones.

"Led by Kay Bradley, the business has not shied away from exploring new avenues, such as laboratory-grown diamonds (sold under its Eco Rocks brand), created gemstones and Single Mine Origin gold, which have all gone down well with its loyal customer base."