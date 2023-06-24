A SUPERMARKET chain will give children in Yorkshire a chance to try an Olympic or Paralympic sport for free this summer.
In partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB, Aldi has announced the launch of its ‘Get a Taste for Sport’ initiative, a new campaign aiming to help an estimated 20 million children stay active this summer.
From now until July 31, shoppers who spend more than £30 in any Aldi store will receive a voucher which entitles a child to a free taster session of an Olympic or Paralympic sport of their choosing.
Team GB gymnast and three-time Olympic champion, Max Whitlock, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is putting some parents in a position where they have to sacrifice sending their child to sports clubs and there is clearly work to be done to promote equal access to sport across the country.
"That’s why I am proud to be working with Aldi to help more children stay active with the ‘Get a Taste for Sport’ initiative.”
Whether they want to try triathlon, give gymnastics a go or have a crack at wheelchair basketball, codes can be redeemed online which will show all the participating clubs nearby and how to book their free place.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here