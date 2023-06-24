In partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB, Aldi has announced the launch of its ‘Get a Taste for Sport’ initiative, a new campaign aiming to help an estimated 20 million children stay active this summer.

From now until July 31, shoppers who spend more than £30 in any Aldi store will receive a voucher which entitles a child to a free taster session of an Olympic or Paralympic sport of their choosing.

Team GB gymnast and three-time Olympic champion, Max Whitlock, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is putting some parents in a position where they have to sacrifice sending their child to sports clubs and there is clearly work to be done to promote equal access to sport across the country.

"That’s why I am proud to be working with Aldi to help more children stay active with the ‘Get a Taste for Sport’ initiative.”

Whether they want to try triathlon, give gymnastics a go or have a crack at wheelchair basketball, codes can be redeemed online which will show all the participating clubs nearby and how to book their free place.