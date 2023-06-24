The organisers of Miss England have announced the date for the Miss Yorkshire Final. It will be on Sunday October 1 at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel in Bennetthorpe, Doncaster.

The final will consist of four rounds – black dress, sportswear, cocktail or evening dress and an interview with the judges.

Both the winner and runner-up will qualify for the Miss England Final which leads onto Miss World.

Last year the Yorkshire Final was won by Millie Hinchcliffe from Leeds and the East Yorkshire title was awarded to Jennifer Carless from Gilberdyke as runner-up.

Jennifer has gone on to use her title to carry out a range of charity work and help with a number of different projects.

The sponsors for this year’s event are Sherni Beauty.

To enter the competition, email the team on: supermodel@btclick.com