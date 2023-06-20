York Rescue Boat say that their volunteers have had a busy weekend.

A spokesman said: "Fridays nights shift included a person entering the Ouse from Millennium bridge.

"They were rescued from the water by our foot team using a throw bag, one life saved. They were handed into the care of North Yorkshire Police.

"Saturday night shift included the boat team spotting a person where they had ‘concerns for safety’.

"The individual was passed into the care of the police.

"Our volunteers are out and about every weekend throughout the year helping to keep residents and visitors to York safe."