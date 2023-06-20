Ongoing work on the M62 Ouse Bridge is progressing well with the scaffolding below the east and westbound joints complete and more than 1250m of existing drainage covers replaced together with more than 600m of concrete repairs to the drainage channels.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "The new joints have now been delivered on site ahead of their installation.

"The current traffic management layout will remain in place until around early August when the hard shoulder and lane one joints on the eastbound carriageway will be complete. Although there may be a need for some additional overnight closures for changes to traffic management where the lanes cross over.

"From the end of August, the traffic management will still be in contraflow but lane three of the east bound carriageway will be switched to hard shoulder running whilst the joints are replaced in lanes two and three."

From the mid-October, traffic will temporarily be out of contraflow whilst the joints are replaced through the central reserve and into lane three and two of the westbound carriageway, with traffic running in two lanes in either direction. This phase is planned to be in place until mid-December.

Following on from this traffic will be back in contraflow on the eastbound carriageway, except for one lane on the westbound carriageway from Junction 37.

This layout will remain in place until all works are complete.

The spokesman continued: "Our designers have been busy working on the other joints of the bridge so that they can be replaced at the same time to reduce ongoing maintenance and overall project duration, which will minimise disruption in the longer term.

"We continue to inspect and monitor the bridge to maintain the safety of our customers and workers.

"The speed restrictions and traffic management layout continue to operate well with no disruption or delays being encountered.

"Further resurfacing work was also completed in early April with over 200m of repairs completed.

"Dates are subject to change as the project progresses and regular updates will be provided.

"We are on track to be complete by Spring 2024."