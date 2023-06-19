Ben Adams, 28, from Cayton near Scarborough is wanted by North Yorkshire Police for breaching a restraining order.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him, but he has evaded arrest.

"He also has connections to the Scarborough and Eastfield areas of North Yorkshire."

If you have seen him, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, but if you have an immediate sighting of him or know where he is now, call 999.

You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote incident number 12230093625 when passing on any information.