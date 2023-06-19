North Yorkshire Police are today (June 19) continuing their search for missing Harrogate woman Sophie Rebecca Lambert.

Sophie, 22, was reported missing from her home in Starbeck at 10.10pm on Friday. She was last seen by her family at 7.20pm before she left the house.

Police and search and rescue teams spent yesterday combing the Nidd Gorge area as concerns for her welfare grew.

They said that the response to an appeal for information at the weekend had been ‘excellent’, with information being passed on to the officers looking for Sophie.

But she has still not been found.

Insp Graham Waller said a member of the public found items of clothing belonging to Sophie close to the river in the Nidd Gorge on Saturday morning and the investigation has been focused on the river supported by underwater search teams, mountain rescue and air support.

“Police enquiries are continuing in the effort to find Sophie,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed this morning.

Sophie’s family have released a more recent photo to help in the search.

She is described as white, 5ft 3in, aged in her early 20s, slim build, with long dark brown hair that is possibly plaited or wavy.

She has a distinctive scar on her forehead which is likely to be noticeable and was wearing dark trousers, a black top with a white adidas logo, dark shoes with a white sole. She had her hair tied back and was carrying a bottle with a pink lid.

“If you have seen a woman matching Sophie’s description or photograph, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference 12230110845,” the spokesperson said.