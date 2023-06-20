A "charming" 17th Century city centre apartment in a historic building is new to the property market in York.
Situated in Aldwark, close to York Minster, Shambles and Kings Square, apartment 17D still retains its original features throughout, including the sash windows, cornicing and panelling, yet has been refurbished with a modern finish.
The Grade II listed, first floor property is on the market at an asking price of £610,000.
Read Next:
- North Yorkshire woman says Holocaust blanket is like a 'giant hug' from her family
- York estate agents say housing market is 'finally back to normal'
Tanya Coffey, property agent at Savills in York, says: "For me, this is an apartment of dreams, which oozes charm, within the bar walls. A definite must see!"
The flat has two bedrooms which both have ensuite bathrooms with showers, with the principal bedroom's ensuite described as a "luxury" by Savills, and built-in storage.
The kitchen and dining area are in one room with the sitting room adjacent.
The flat also benefits from an allocated garage and a communal outdoor seating area.
Ideally located within the City Walls, York railway station is just a mile's walk away and two miles from York Racecourse, making it walking distance to city centre shops, restaurants, and cafes.
Those interested in viewing can contact Savills Estate Agents on 01904 617 818.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here