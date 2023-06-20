Situated in Aldwark, close to York Minster, Shambles and Kings Square, apartment 17D still retains its original features throughout, including the sash windows, cornicing and panelling, yet has been refurbished with a modern finish.

17D Aldwark's living room (Image: Savills)

The Grade II listed, first floor property is on the market at an asking price of £610,000.

17D Aldwark bedroom (Image: Savills)

Tanya Coffey, property agent at Savills in York, says: "For me, this is an apartment of dreams, which oozes charm, within the bar walls. A definite must see!"

The flat has two bedrooms which both have ensuite bathrooms with showers, with the principal bedroom's ensuite described as a "luxury" by Savills, and built-in storage.

One of 17D Aldwark's ensuites (Image: Savills)

The kitchen and dining area are in one room with the sitting room adjacent.

The flat also benefits from an allocated garage and a communal outdoor seating area.

17D Aldwark's kitchen and dining room (Image: Savills)

Ideally located within the City Walls, York railway station is just a mile's walk away and two miles from York Racecourse, making it walking distance to city centre shops, restaurants, and cafes.

Those interested in viewing can contact Savills Estate Agents on 01904 617 818.