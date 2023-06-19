Located on Campus East opposite the York Sports Village, the new venue will replace existing facilities which have reached the end of their working life.

Work started on the scheme last November and the nursery is due to be complete by the end of 2023 and open in early 2024.

It will accommodate over 90 children (not just staff and students) and the university says the facility is very much seen as a community resource.

Dr Joss Ivory, Chief Operating Officer at the University of York, said: "The new nursery will offer high quality, modern facilities for over 90 children up to age five and will be a lovely addition to the University and local community.”

The contractor is Tilbury Douglas, a construction company based at Stockton-on-Tees.