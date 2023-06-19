THE OWNER of a cat shot in the eye in a Ryedale town has said her family are 'devastated' by the incident.

Police in Pickering are appealing for information after a cat was shot with an air weapon in Goslipgate between 8.10am on 16 June and 6.45pm on the evening of June 17 when the ginger and white cat was shot in its eye.

The cat has received medical treatment and the pellet has been removed.

Owner Amy Ayers said: "Our cat Jack is seven-years-old. He is a much loved family pet my children are devastated that someone could be so cruel to an innocent animal.

He's very lucky to be alive - the x-ray shows the pellet within his face.

Thankfully he's home and doing okay. It is now a waiting game to see if he will recover use of his eye or if it will need to be removed. We are waiting on swelling going down before making a call."

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the incident and the people responsible, to contact them.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email louise.neville-beck@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Louise Neville-Beck.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230112130