They had cycled all the way from their home city for their cycling-themed four-day stay in York.

The German party had fun trying out some specialised cycles, with rides on the seven-seater “circle cycle”.

Munster cyclists set to arrive in York tomorrow

They stayed with host families in York, and enjoyed a formal reception by the Lord Mayor. At the end of their stay they met back at Get Cycling to bid farewell to their new friends before riding to Hull for the ferry.

Get Cycling CIC, based in Hospital Fields Road, is a social enterprise specialising in inclusive cycling.

Executive Director, Jim McGurn said “This was one in a series of annual cycling exchanges, and we look forward to cycling to Münster next year.”