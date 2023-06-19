North Yorkshire Police say missing Martin Robson may have travelled into the North Yorkshire area.

Cleveland Police issued an appeal to find the missing 38-year-old who the force said is vulnerable and has not been seen by his family since May, which is out of character.

Martin is a white male, 6-foot tall, has dark blonde hair in a short back and sides style, blue eyes and has an England tattoo on his right leg, and tattoos of the names Tia and Paige on his right-hand fingers. He has a 4-inch scar on the back of his head.

Officers are concerned for Martin and have asked him or anyone who may have seen him to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 113094.