The neighbourhood plan now forms part of the statutory development plan for the City of York, to be used in determining planning applications within the Neighbourhood Plan area.

The referendum was held on Thursday May 4, alongside the local elections, in the Strensall Parish area.

Residents were asked: “Do you want City of York Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Strensall with Towthorpe to help decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

Of those who voted, 82.5 per cent of respondents voted ‘Yes’ (1194) and 17.5 per cent voted ‘No’ (253). Some 1493 ballot papers were issued (33 per cent turnout).

Views sought on Strensall and Towthorpe Neighbourhood Plan

As the local planning authority, City of York Council says it has worked closely with Strensall with Towthorpe Parish Council in an advisory capacity to support them throughout the various stages of the plan process.

The process began in 2018 and involved several stages of consultation, before being assessed by an independent examiner, and approved by the city council executive last week.

Neighbourhood Plans must have regard to national planning policy, be in general conformity with the emerging Local Plan and strategic policies in the development plan for the area and be compatible with EU obligations and human rights requirements.