New Lodge in New Earswick was shortlisted for the Yorkshire Regional Awards for the RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects).

The development, completed in November 2021, comprises of 105 homes across three buildings.

There is a 45-bed care home, plus a mix of apartments also aimed at the over 55s.

Residents living in the apartments can access additional care and support if required.

The scheme is situated in New Earswick behind the historic Folk Hall on the site of the former Red Hall.

The Joseph Rowntreet Housing Trust says their development was nominated for its respectful design by PRP Architects which is in keeping with the garden village of New Earswick.

The architectural approach was inspired by the local arts and crafts architecture, reinterpreting the key characteristics of the local conservation area. These include steep roofscapes, feature chimneys, recessed porch entries and consistent use of brickwork and tiles. The refurbishment of the listed community Folk Hall and the open, connected planning creates a community for people of all ages.

Following the first stage of judging New Lodge made the shortlist amongst 10 other nominees including York St John and York University.

The panel of judges said: “The New Lodge community project is the redevelopment of the central area of New Earswick garden village in York, creating a ‘Lifetime Neighbourhood’ composed of affordable extra-care apartments, a new 44-bed care home, and refurbishment of the existing Folk Hall.

“The masterplan embeds the accommodation into the heart of the community, making the development feel integral to the wider area. Walkways, open green spaces, and hedgerows protecting small private areas separate and connect the multiple different accommodation buildings”.

Clare Cameron, director at PRP said: “Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust’s vision to redevelop the centre of New Earswick as a Lifetime Neighbourhood for older people captured our imagination from the beginning.

“The site presented an excellent opportunity for age-friendly housing, improved public realm and stronger connections to the surrounding housing which allowed the development to be integrated and intergenerational.”

David Boyes-Watson, JRHT’s Deputy Director of Development said: ‘We were all delighted to receive this award for New Lodge, especially as we were up against some really tough competition.”

Lucy Atkinson, Registered Care Manager at New Lodge said: “Residents are always commenting what a lovely place it is to live. It is fantastic that this has been recognised by the judges and the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).”

Peter Sanderson, General Manager at New Lodge said: “We have always been immensely proud of New Lodge so to be recognised by RIBA really is another outstanding achievement and honour for both the development and residents.”