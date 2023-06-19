Schedules for the 114th Farndale Show are now available.

Whether you can bake or grow, make or paint, ride or take pride in your livestock, there are over 70 cups and trophies to win at the Farndale Show.

So why not have a go at entering your prize winning onions or hunt out that secret recipe for the best jam or chutney?

With lots of new additions and classes this year, there is sure to be something for everyone.

Schedules are free and available from the usual local shops and outlets including Grace Lane Vets and BATA Kirkbymoorside and Helmsley or visit the Farndale Show website where you can download a schedule and all entry forms.

Closing date for all entries is Saturday, August 12.

Were you lucky enough to win a Cup or Trophy last year? So we have plenty of time to check and polish all our trophies, please could you return them before show day to BATA Kirkbymoorside or contact the Show Secretary to arrange delivery or collection.

The Farndale Show will be taking place on the Monday, August 28at the Showfield, Church Houses, Farndale.

For more information about the Farndale Show visit www.farndaleshow.co.uk