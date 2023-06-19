The incident happened in Weeland Road between Eggborough and Knottingley near Selby just before 7pm on Saturday (June 17).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Two small white vans which were travelling in opposite directions collided.

"Sadly, a passenger in one of the vehicles, a 28-year-old man, died at the scene of the incident. The man’s family have been informed about the tragic incident and are receiving support from specially trained officer.

"A 24-year-old man was also seriously injured and he remains critically ill in hospital."

Police are now appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision or who may have any dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles prior to the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with any information or footage is urged to preserve the footage and contact police on 101 , select option 2 and ask for Richard Grey. Alternatively, you can email Richard Grey on Richard.Grey@northyorkshire.police.uk

Quote reference number 12230111315 when passing information on.