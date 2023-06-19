St Helen’s Farm at Seaton Ross, near Pocklington, has been back in the hands of original Angus and Kathleen Wielkopolski since December 2021.

Nominated by St Helen’s Farm colleagues, the latest gift of 10 iPads for learning was presented to children and staff at Melbourne Primary School after the ‘Friends of Melbourne School’ parent group requested support to provide much needed technological materials for children in the classroom.

Sam Parkinson from Melbourne Primary School said: “The school provides more than just an academic education for our children, it is a hub of the community, where family and friends support the healthy development of our children. The cost-of-living crisis is having an exhausting effect on an already stretched school budget and we really value resources to support learning when donated by the local community.

“Through the fundraising efforts of our Friends of School last year, we managed to purchase “Purple Mash” an interactive and brilliant learning tool accessible to the whole school, the children love this resource and get so much out of it. Unfortunately, most of the iPads in school are now too old to run the latest software.

“The gift of 10 new iPads with cases is a welcome addition to our classrooms and means lots more of our children can learn and enjoy through interactive learning tools”

Katy Gray, Head of Marketing at St Helen’s Farm said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to present Melbourne Primary School with these much needed ipads.

“Giving back to charities and good causes is close to the hearts of our owners Angus and Kathleen, and supporting our local community is of paramount importance to us all. It shows we continue to listen to our colleagues and support worthy causes that are important to them individually, to help them give back to their local community through their hard work at St Helen’s Farm.”

The recent donation of 10 iPads follows a previous donation of £3,000 for the school outdoor areas. The generous donation supported the school to repair and develop the outdoor forest school area and buy raised beds for the children to grow plants and vegetables.

Located in Seaton Ross, St Helen’s Farm is the UK’s largest goat’s milk producer, with products including fresh milk, yogurts, cheese, and butter.

In addition to its farm in Seaton Ross, four other family farms in Yorkshire and the Midlands supply goat’s milk to the company.

Products can be purchased at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Ocado and Morrisons.