The incident happened in York Market Square and Pavement area between 3.35am and 3.50am in the early hours of Sunday (June 18).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The victim was approached twice by the same man who touched her inappropriately and kissed her breast on both occasions.

"The man is described as small in height, aged in his 20s, of Asian appearance and was wearing a green cargo jacket."

If you witnessed the incident or have any other information that could assist the investigation, please email mark.cole@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Mark Cole.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230111745 when passing on any information.