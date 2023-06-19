Created by the original founders of Poundworld Retail Ltd, the Barnsley-based national discount retailer will open a store at Monks Cross Retail Park.

The concept for One Beyond is over 4,000 quality products for £1, plus there are also some incredible finds that go beyond £1.

One Beyond promises affordable prices on a huge range of items including beauty and personal care, cleaning, toys and tech accessories, home and pet supplies.

This summer, One Beyond says it is is on hand to help shoppers be prepared for the warmer weather, with fans, paddling pools, summer home ware and toys plus a huge range of gardening goodies – that would all be much more expensive elsewhere.

In a boost to the local economy, the fast-growing bargain retailer has invested a six-figure sum in the opening of the store, creating 30 local retail jobs for the town.

A vast range of favourite household brands such as Coca Cola, Pedigree, Heinz, Kellogg’s and Cadbury’s are also available at "incredible bargain prices" to shop in store.

Christopher Edwards, creator and managing director of One Beyond said: "We’re pleased to open our new value store, One Beyond, in York.

“Whilst we have over 4000 products for £1, we also stock additional ranges which are priced beyond £1. Our aim is to provide our shoppers with exceptional value on a great choice of handpicked bargains.

“Now more than ever, when times are financially tighter for so many families, we are proud to be offering incredible savings on hundreds of branded shopping essentials and on-trend items.”

The new discount chain has previously opened stores across the UK to queues of shoppers looking to bag a haul of bargains, thanks to its unique savings and product offering.

Since the discount chain’s launch two years ago, the independent retailer has opened over 95 stores UK wide with plans for further expansion in 2023.

One Beyond, part of the One Below Retail Group, was launched by Yorkshire father and son retail entrepreneurs, Christopher Edwards (37) and Christopher Edwards Senior.

The successful businessmen were the original founders of former high street retailer, Poundworld Retail Limited before it was sold to American private equity conglomerate, TPG Capital in 2014.