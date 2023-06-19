Weather forecasters have predicted that that we will have changeable weather all week.
According to the Met Office, we will see scattered, light rain on and off for most of the working week.
Although the good news is, as some may argue, is that the weather will stay warm, with temperatures ranging from 22 to 24°C throughout each day.
Here is the weather forecast in full:
Today and Tonight (June 19):
Sunny spells and scattered showers will develop all afternoon, annd we will possible have some thunder, although this will ease off into the evening. Maximum temperature 24 °C. Overnight will be dry and clear with a minimum temperature 13 °C.
Tomorrow (June 20):
It is predicted to be dry and bright at first, but will cloud over with more showers and possible thunder before it clears later on. Maximum temperature 22 °C.
Outlook for Wednesday (June 21) to Friday (June 23):
Wednesday and Thursday will both see scattered rain, although less so on Wednesday, which is predicted to see more frequent sunny spells. No rain is predicted for Friday, which will see a bright, sunny start to the day, although it is predicted to cloud over.
