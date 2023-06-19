The county's police say it happened on Church Street in Whitby at about 11.30am on Saturday (June 17) and involved three men – two in their 40s and one in his 20s. One of the men sustained minor injuries during the incident but did not require medical treatment.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email nathaniel.stott2@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nathaniel Stott.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230110992.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.