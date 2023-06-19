North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision that occurred near Harrogate.

The incident happened in at around 1.20am on Sunday (June 18) on the A61 Harrogate Road at Dunkeswick - and it involved a grey BMW which collided with a black Peugeot taxi.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Sadly, the driver of the taxi, a man in his 40s died at the scene. His family have been informed and are receiving support form specially trained officers.

"The driver of the BMW, a man in his 20s remains in hospital.

"The stretch of road was closed until 3.20pm on Sunday afternoon to allow officers to investigate the scene.

"Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision or who may have any dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles prior to the incident, to come forward."

Anyone with information or footage is urged to preserve the footage and contact 101, select option 2 and ask for Steve Hawkins.

Alternatively, you can email DC 55 Steve Hawkins on Steve.Hawkins@northyorkshire.police.uk

Quote reference number 12230111568 when passing information to police officers.