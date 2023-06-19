North Yorkshire Police confirmed the video was filmed in Barlby, near Selby, and the incident is thought to have happened at around 8pm on Friday (June 16).

Police have identified two suspects in relation to the incident.

They are two boys, aged 12 and 14, who have been interviewed and both will appear before a youth offending panel.

Police say a wildlife crime officer has been assigned to the investigation, which will be run alongside the RSPCA.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “They will pursue a prosecution against the teenager for an offence under the Wildlife & Countryside Act 1981.

"Any other individuals found to be connected to the incident will also be investigated and may also face prosecution.

“This is clearly a very sickening incident which is being taken extremely seriously by the police and the RSPCA.

“Animal cruelty is abhorrent and concerned residents in Barlby, and the wider community, can be assured that we will do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.”