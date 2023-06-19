Spaunton Estate in the North York Moors, which carries out detailed species survey work, has reported an increase of 201 per cent in bird of prey sightings over five years from 711 in 2018 to 2,144 in 2022.

There were notable successes for many birds of prey, including Merlin, Red Kite, Sparrowhawk and Kestrel.

The Buzzard was deemed the most numerous species, with 862 recorded last year.

George Winn Darley, owner of Spaunton Estate, said the significant increase in birds of prey at the estate mirrors the “soaring numbers” across Yorkshire and the north of England.

“Visitors love seeing them in the skies above and we are delighted that even exceptionally rare birds such as Hen Harrier and Osprey are now seen,” she said.

“The efforts made by gamekeepers, landowners and partner organisations have worked wonders for many of these rare species, despite the increasing number of visitors who come to enjoy the moors. This is an absolute conservation success story.”

An adult Merlin (Image: Moorland Association)

An estate spokesperson said Kestrel numbers have continued their trend of recovery from around 150 sightings in 2018 to 567 sightings in 2022 (a 285 per cent increase), and are breeding successfully in several locations on the estate each year.

Red Kites have shown a consistent increase from two sightings five years ago to 11 in 2019, 50 in 2020, 84 in 2021 and 179 in the last year.

The spokesperson said Red Kites are now well established and breeding nearby.

The UK’s smallest bird of prey, the Merlin, remains nationally very rare but sightings have increased from 29 to 98 over the past five years at Spaunton (an increase of 237 per cent).

As a ground-nesting bird, the Merlin’s eggs and chicks are a food source for several other species, from foxes to stoats, weasels and crows.

The gamekeepers at Spaunton control predators such as foxes and stoats to help ensure the Merlin chicks have a better chance of survival.

They also maintain areas of heather on slopes which are favoured for nesting.

Merlin and chicks on moorland (Image: Moorland Association)

“We have been working to support these amazing birds for many years now, so it is always incredibly satisfying to see birds that are pairing up and looking to nest,” said George Winn Darley.

“There is always some trepidation once nesting begins as to how many chicks will survive - but the protected habitats here offer them the best chance of fledging chicks successfully, with fewer predators than would be found in most areas of the country.”

Spaunton Estate records data on birds of prey and works with organisations such as the British Trust for Ornithology to collect further data on their territory and range.

The North York Moors is designated as a Special Protection Area for the Merlin and Golden Plover.