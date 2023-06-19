Ripon Grammar School sixth former, Samuel Cann, will tee off at 4am on Wednesday (June 21) and hopes to complete his five-and-a-half rounds of the 18-hole Ripon City Golf Club course by 8pm.

Sam, who only started playing golf two years ago, will be taking on the Ultra Marathon - which he calculates should take him around 16 hours - at the club where he plays, in addition to working as an assistant in the shop.

“I am undertaking this challenge in support of friends and members at the golf club who are suffering or impacted by someone suffering from prostate cancer.” Sam said.

Sam will be completing the challenge at Ripon City Golf Club (Image: Supplied)

Sam, from Sharow near Ripon, will be supported by other club members who plan to join him for one round during the challenge, which he hopes will raise £500 for the cause.

To support Sam's efforts, visit his Just Giving page online.