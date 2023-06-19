Home fragrance brand Freckleface, who moved in to 34 Shambles last year, is set to open a new shop a few streets away in Low Petergate.

The business was founded in 2017 by Tara Carlile-Swift and her son Noah as a way to teach Noah what it takes to run a business. They started making wax melts and candles on their kitchen counter to give to friends and family as gifts and sell at local events.

The business soon picked up traction as the Freckleface values are shared by many consumers.

Tara Carlile-Swift outside the Shambles shop

The store in Shambles was the fourth dedicated Freckleface retail shop, the brand having opened the doors to our first shop in July 2020, in Stamford Lincolnshire - just 10 miles from where Freckleface began and where they opened their first workshop where all of Freckleface products are handmade.

As well as the handmade products on offer in Shambles, the new York shop will also focus more on homewares.

Tara, co-founder and MD, said: “The Shambles shop has been such a success, which is brilliant, we are opening a second store where, later in the year, we are looking to provide workshops for candle and wax melt making.

"They will be catered and we will be using the businesses around us to provide the food and drink for those."

Freckleface has become synonymous with luxury home fragrance, picking up wholesale contracts with independent shops and large retail garden centres.

The brand, which has also expanded into bath and body, is now stocked in over 500 locations across the country.

Offering pick and mix soya wax melts, a range of luxury candles, reed diffusers and essential oils along with botanical bath bombs, the company offers a variety of ways to bring home fragrance indoors, with scents inspired by nature.

The plan is to open the Petergate shop in the next ten days. It will be open 7 days a week and employ four people.