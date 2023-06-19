A road in a York suburb is to close for almost two weeks while gas works are carried out.

City of York Council says Ainsty Grove, near Tadcaster Road, will close at midnight on Monday, June 26, and reopen at midnight on Saturday, July 8, or when the work has been completed if this is earlier.

The council says the road will close to ensure gas main works can be carried out safely.

A diversion will be in place for drivers during the works.