The Ryedale Skate School, run by Ryan Swain who spearheaded the '#Rescuetheramp' campaign and rebuilt Norton and Malton Skatepark last summer, has launched across Ryedale.

More than 30 youngsters from the area have signed up and are currently learning to skate and developing their skills under Ryan's supervision.

Ryan Swain is taking his skate school across the region (Image: Supplied)

Ryan is now a professional and accredited Skateboard GB Coach and his offering his service to not only teach lessons, train and coach skaters of all capabilities individually and professionally, but also get them ready for national competitions and qualifiers. He believes that he could be working with and training a future star of the sport called Lorenzo Ferrari from Scarborough, whose dream is to go the Olympic Games in 2028.

Ryan said: "The skate school is a really rewarding and happy place, I have been coaching working closely with so many young people from across the area recently and they never fail to amaze me. I have been working strongly on boosting their confidence and trying to encourage them but also getting them to encourage the other people in their classes.

"Self-belief and commitment are two major things in skateboarding and it is a great discipline to have. The classes are great for all capabilities and are not just about skateboarding, but also about empowerment.

Ryan teaching during one of the sessions (Image: Supplied)

"I love working with the youngsters and watching their skills develop each week, the idea is to create a whole new skate scene and a new generational movement through the sport locally."

Ryan said the skate school plans to hold a summer camp in the summer holidays to develop riders' skills across Ryedale. He is also looking at branching out into York, Scarborough and the surrounding areas across the holidays.

"The school isn't just fun, it's a 'shreducation'," Ryan said.

He is also working closely with Norton Town Council to hold a summer jam at the skatepark on Norton Road in July which will have competitions and live music.

The skate school has been running for around four weeks now and has visited Norton and Malton, Thornton Le Dale and Kirkbymoorside skateparks. It has seen children of all ages and sexes come together to learn how to get rolling and ride a skateboard.

Around 30 young skaters have signed up so far (Image: Supplied)

Ryan said he is also trying to encourage and teach young people about good etiquette and about the facilities and how to use them efficiently, as well as about equality and diversity around each other.

Mr Swain has been backed and had permission from local authorities and councils and they have kindly let him use their facilities to train on with the young riders.