Barrister and East Riding councillor Claire Holmes was selected by Conservative members in Selby & Ainsty on Sunday.

The vote followed the shock resignation of previous candidate Michael Naughton, who withdrew his nomination due to a family emergency.

The South East Holderness councillor said: “I know right now people want an MP who’ll only focus on improving our local communities across Selby & Ainsty - not on political point scoring in Westminster.

““That means I will work with Rishi Sunak and the Government on our five clear priorities: halving inflation, growing the economy, reducing debt, cutting hospital waiting lists and stopping the boats.

Michael Naughton quits due to unforeseen family medical emergency

“I know these are the issues concerning people here, I share them. That’s why I’ll work day-in, day-out to help deliver them.”

“And I will campaign to bring more investment, more jobs and better local services here – like the new £500m devolution deal for North Yorkshire.”

She added: “I’m determined to earn the support and trust of local people and represent Selby & Ainsty and our rural community as an effective local MP. Families need great local policing, great local jobs and they want to preserve the special nature of this part of North Yorkshire.”

The other candidates are Keir Mather for the Labour Party, Arnold Warneken (Green Party), Mike Jordan (Yorkshire Party) and David Kent (Reform UK). The Lib-Dems have yet to select a candidate.

Labour has Keir Mather as candidate for Selby and Ainsty by-election

The July 20 by election follows the resignation of sitting MP Nigel Adams, who has held the seat since 2010, gaining in 2019 a 20,137 majority on three-fifths of the vote.

It will be the second by election that day, following the departure of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

They add to other impending by-elections following the resignations of Nadine Dorries from Mid Befordshire and now Somerset and Frome MP David Warburton.

In the meantime, North Yorkshire Council is advising people interested in becoming a candidate must submit a completed set of nomination forms before 4pm on Friday June 23.

The electorate in the Selby and Ainsty constituency have until midnight on TuesdayJuly 4 to register to vote and until 5pm on Wednesday July 5 to apply for a postal vote. If someone is unable to vote in person or by post they have until 5pm on Wednesday July 12 to apply for a proxy vote.

Voters attending the polling station for the by-election will need to bring photographic identification to be able to vote.

Anyone without an accepted form of ID should apply for a free voter authority certificate by 5pm on Wednesday July 12.

Apply online at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate

Register to vote at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

More information on the by-election is available at www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/elections