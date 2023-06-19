The actor who plays Jay Brown began on the show back in 2006 at just 11 years old and has become a fan favourite.

But now Borthwick has suggested that Jay might not be on screen for much longer as he hints that he will be making his exit from Albert Square.

EastEnders Jamie Borthwick hints at soap exit

The EastEnders star has been part of major plot lines during his time on the soap, after becoming a drug dealer, being involved in a murder and in recent months his wife Lola Pearce-Brown's cancer diagnosis.

Borthwick has been in the show for over 17 years. (Image: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Speaking to the Daily Star, Borthwick said: "I'm leaving next year.

"Well, I can’t do any better than hers (Danielle Harold)? So fine, kill me off.

"In the monologue which I say to her, I say I’ll be a rat and you can be a fox, and then there’s going to be a clip.

"I will sacrifice never coming back to EastEnders again just so we can have a fox and a rat rummaging through the bins as my final clip.

"I would sacrifice that for this soap, that’s how giving I am. Kill me off just for that, I don’t need to work ever again just for that, for that one scene."

Alongside hinting at his exit, Borthwick said he wanted to reprise the police drama, The Bill.

He told the Daily Star: "I really wanted to go on was the Bill, bring the Bill back.

"Everyone I know was in the Bill and I've never done it so bring it back just for me, otherwise I'll start my own company and I’ll start it myself."