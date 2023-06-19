Hannah Lunn has been nominated in the first ever "Photography" category at the 2023 awards.

The awards, judged by the Yorkshire Blogger Award’s expert panel, recognise outstanding Yorkshire individuals in various creative fields, including blogging, business and photography.

This year's awards feature an array of categories, highlighting the diverse talents of Yorkshire's bloggers, businesses, and creatives. With categories spanning from crafting and food and drink to disability and mental health and fashion, the Yorkshire Blogger Awards 2023 aim to showcase the vibrant creative community across the region.

York photographer Hannah Lunn (Image: Hannah Lunn)

Hannah, an accomplished York photographer based in Fishergate with over a decade of experience, aims to bring a unique perspective to the field of fashion and beauty photography.

With a fine art photography degree from the University of Wolverhampton and a vast portfolio of exhibitions and publications worldwide, Hannah Lunn has established a reputation for capturing editorial-style photographs with an edgy, fashionable twist.

Hannah said being crowned the Yorkshire Blogger Awards Photographer of the year 2023 would be a significant achievement for her. Not only would it validate her personal dedication and talent behind the lens, but it would also provide a platform to amplify her message of inclusivity and diversity, ensuring representation for those who have historically been underrepresented.

The York photographer said: "On a personal level, being shortlisted for such an incredible award is a fantastic achievement, it means a lot to me that people love my photographs that I put my heart and soul into.

"Winning the award however, will allow me to continue to spread my message of inclusivity and diversity for those who need representation to help shape the industry from the inside.”

Hannah is dedicated to promoting female empowerment and works extensively with women in the York area. By producing boudoir portraits, she aims to provide a transformative experience for women who may have little or no previous experience in front of the camera.

An example of some of Hannah's work (Image: Hannah Lunn)

Inclusivity and diversity are core values embedded in Hannah's work. Through her website blog, she aims to educate and inspire industry professionals to embrace positive change in the fashion world. She advocates for representing diverse races, religions, sizes, body types, disabilities, tattoos, skin conditions and genders, challenging traditional beauty standards and promoting a more inclusive industry.

The Yorkshire Blogger Awards 2023 will culminate in an event to be held at The Queens Hotel in Leeds on Saturday, September 30. Tickets for this celebratory evening, honoring bloggers, influencers, and YouTubers, are available for purchase.

Hannah's work can be found on either her website or her Instagram page by searching for 'Hannah Lunn Photography'.